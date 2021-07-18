Insider Buying: Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Acquires $88,500.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Quentin Mccubbin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.

FREQ stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 391,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

