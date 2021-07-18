Insider Buying: Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Acquires $88,500.00 in Stock

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Quentin Mccubbin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.
FREQ stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $58.37.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
