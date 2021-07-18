Insider Buying: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00.

OTRK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 220,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

