Insider Buying: Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CEO Buys $26,240.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 2,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

