Insider Buying: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $10.29 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

