Insider Buying: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Olivier Rabiller purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $236,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $77.48 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% in the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

