Insider Buying: Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Director Buys $71,750.00 in Stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Director Joseph E. Payne bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

