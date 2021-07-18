Insider Buying: Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Acquires $99,989.10 in Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10.

Shares of VINC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,650,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,304,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

