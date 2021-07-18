Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,160.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 1,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $10,160.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $6.17 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

