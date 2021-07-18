Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.90 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,804,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

