Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $419,200.00.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

