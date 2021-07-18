Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 4,490 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $115,527.70.

CARG stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

