Insider Selling: CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) Director Cameron Chell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $355,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWRK opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. CurrencyWorks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
About CurrencyWorks
