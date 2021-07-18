Insider Selling: CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) Director Cameron Chell sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $355,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWRK opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06. CurrencyWorks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. Its services include business development and technical; blockchain and technology program management comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing; customer development, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

