Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $52,705.64 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $52,705.64.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $966.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

