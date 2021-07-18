Insider Selling: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $129,780.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52.

Shares of EBAY opened at $68.18 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

