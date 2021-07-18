Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Sells $14,362,500.00 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.04 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,977,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

