Insider Selling: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Sells $292,656.00 in Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $292,656.00.
Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05.
- On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.