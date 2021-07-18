Insider Selling: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Sells $292,656.00 in Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $292,656.00.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

