Insider Selling: Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,538,534.88 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

