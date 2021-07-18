Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $240,480.00.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.03. 414,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,100. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.