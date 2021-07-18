Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 372,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

