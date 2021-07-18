Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells $1,949,987.97 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 23,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $1,949,987.97.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. William Blair started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.