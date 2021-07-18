Insider Selling: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells $219,263,760.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $219,263,760.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,486.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRPL. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

