Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $31.17 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

