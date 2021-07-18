Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Sells $164,500.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CTO Jason Kirk sold 6,580 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00.

Jason Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00.

Repay stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Repay by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP increased its stake in Repay by 7.8% in the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 26.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

