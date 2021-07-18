Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Sells $93,625,000.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RPRX stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

