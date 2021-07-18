Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.