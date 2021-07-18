Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:STTK opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Featured Article: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.