Insider Selling: SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP Sells 430,102 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14.

David Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, David Gardiner sold 49,042 shares of SolarWinds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $834,204.42.

SWI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $11,075,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 307.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 693,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

