Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 13,609 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $253,807.85.
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,187,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
