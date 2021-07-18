Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells 13,609 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $253,807.85.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,957 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,187,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

