Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $147,309.75.
TCMD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $913.92 million, a PE ratio of -422.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.60.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
