Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $147,309.75.

TCMD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $913.92 million, a PE ratio of -422.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

