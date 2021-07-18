Insider Selling: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Insider Sells 2,265,253 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 2,265,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $14,724,144.50.

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,301. The firm has a market cap of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

