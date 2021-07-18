Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Insider Sells $467,942.64 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64.

TLRY stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 538.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

