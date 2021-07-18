Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $213,994.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $213,994.00.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00.

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

UMBF opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.16. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

