Insider Selling: Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sells $14,416.00 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,416.00.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxart alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.