Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Sells $711,447.12 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $315.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

