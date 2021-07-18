Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells $501,000.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.