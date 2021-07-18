Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 31,793 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 31,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $174,861.50. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 51,215 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $391,282.60.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,574 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $17,117.10.

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 3,628 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $24,126.20.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $99,465.45.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

