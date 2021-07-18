Insula (ISLA) Market Capitalization Tops $480,338.70

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $480,338.70 and $1,455.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00219050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.75 or 0.00790617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,014 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.