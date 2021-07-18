Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Up 4.1%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 14,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 921,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.