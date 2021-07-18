Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) Short Interest Up 69.6% in June

Integral Vision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
INVI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. Integral Vision has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Integral Vision Company Profile
