Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

