Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $35.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

ICPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 335,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

