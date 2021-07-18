International Business Machines (IBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.