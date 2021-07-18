Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,343,000 after buying an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $45,799,000.

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,751. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.12. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

