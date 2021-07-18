Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 453.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of OMFL opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.