Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 879.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $62.92.

