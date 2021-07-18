Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.58. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

