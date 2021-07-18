Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,287 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 255 call options.

TRGP stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,377. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

