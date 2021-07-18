Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

INVH stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

