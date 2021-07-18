iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iQIYI in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

IQ opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $27,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

