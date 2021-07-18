IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.9539 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 37.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s previous dividend of $0.30.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has raised its dividend by 103.8% over the last three years.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.