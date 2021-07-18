iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.69. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.